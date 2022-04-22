Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $322.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.33. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,749 shares of company stock worth $7,256,728. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

