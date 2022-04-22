Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

