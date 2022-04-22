Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,246 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

