Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 20,596 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 378,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

