Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 14,160 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $716,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $397,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,192 shares of company stock worth $3,869,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of -0.07.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.