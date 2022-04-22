Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 14,160 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $716,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $397,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,192 shares of company stock worth $3,869,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of -0.07.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

