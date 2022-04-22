Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,075 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,378,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 511,405 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.