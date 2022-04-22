Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,075 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,378,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 511,405 shares during the period.
Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $60.60.
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
