Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $511,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,226,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after buying an additional 280,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

