Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $575,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE MO opened at $56.53 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.