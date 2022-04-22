Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $597,000 in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 130,045 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 83,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 70,888 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

