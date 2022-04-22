Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAUG opened at $31.99 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

