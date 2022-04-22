Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,470 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000.
BDJ opened at $9.72 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.