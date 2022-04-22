Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,470 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BDJ opened at $9.72 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.