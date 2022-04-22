Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $264.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.69 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.