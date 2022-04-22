Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.92. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.06 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

