Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,313 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
