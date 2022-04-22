Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,313 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.