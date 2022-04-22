Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $866,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $91.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

