Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,730 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

LRGE opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.