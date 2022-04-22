Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.20.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
