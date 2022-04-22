Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $176.74 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

