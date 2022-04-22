Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $270.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.39.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $243.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.79 and a 200-day moving average of $210.11. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.