PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1,097.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,470.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.04 or 0.00805616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00204907 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023466 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

