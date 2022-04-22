Plumas Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

PLBC stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

