PolkaFoundry Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $211,358.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00104238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,306,359 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.