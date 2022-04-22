Polymath Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $381.99 million and $53.14 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00264726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.