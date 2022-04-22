PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $279.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and $279.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.48 or 0.07450262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00266677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.88 or 0.00804659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.67 or 0.00675444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00088913 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00398470 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,505,097 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

