Potomac Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 779,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Yatra Online comprises about 1.2% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

YTRA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Yatra Online, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

