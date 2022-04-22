Potomac Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 116,890 CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. CONX makes up 1.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,692. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.