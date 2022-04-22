Potomac Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 170,000 PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,617. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

