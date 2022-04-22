Potomac Capital Management Inc. Invests $147,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of LSI Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 34,091 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,343. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

