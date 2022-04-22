Potomac Capital Management Inc. Invests $554,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.39. 201,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

