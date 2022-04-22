Potomac Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Quotient as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Quotient by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of QTNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.50.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 31,106 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

