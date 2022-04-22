Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSSE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,250. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 45.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

