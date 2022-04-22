Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 164,000 Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Zovio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zovio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,764. Zovio Inc has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zovio (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.