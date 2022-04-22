Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,989 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.67. 81,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,374. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

