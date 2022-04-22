Potomac Capital Management Inc. Takes $5.27 Million Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000. Bluegreen Vacations makes up about 4.6% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Bluegreen Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $598.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

