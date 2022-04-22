PowerPool Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $27.73 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PowerPool has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00104308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,062,722 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

