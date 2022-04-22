PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.51.

PSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,960.

Shares of TSE PSK traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.18. 516,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$19.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.64. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.47.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 66.36%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.