Primecoin (XPM) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $241.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,407,011 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.