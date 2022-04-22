Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Down 1.3%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 345,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 422,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

In related news, insider Hedley Clark purchased 119,952 shares of Primorus Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,798.08 ($6,242.62).

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

