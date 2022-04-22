Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Earnings Results

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.830-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $393.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,622 shares of company stock valued at $69,547,040. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

