Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. 1,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,322. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

