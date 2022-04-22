Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Project Pai has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $2,518.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00071248 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,800,863,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,772,499 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

