Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Prologis also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.92.

PLD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.01.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Prologis by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

