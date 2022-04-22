Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.04. Prologis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$4.560 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.92.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,245. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.01. Prologis has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.