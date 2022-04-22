Prometeus (PROM) Reaches Market Cap of $138.18 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Prometeus has a market cap of $138.18 million and $3.00 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $8.40 or 0.00021312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00104564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

