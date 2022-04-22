ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 4.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.22. 1,173,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,526,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

