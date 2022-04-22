ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 4.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.22. 1,173,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,526,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.