Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

PB stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.06. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 61,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

