Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

