PRS REIT’s (PRSR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded PRS REIT to a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.53. The stock has a market cap of £583.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. PRS REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 87.75 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PRS REIT’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

