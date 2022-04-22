Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. 957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 428,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $962.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,090 shares of company stock worth $381,447. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Pulmonx by 18.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Pulmonx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pulmonx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

